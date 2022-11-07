Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division)
Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with a 1-2-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 6-1-2 when scoring three or more goals.
Montreal is 2-1-0 against the Atlantic Division and 5-6-1 overall. The Canadiens serve 12.5 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in the league.
The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 3-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has six goals and nine assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.
Christian Dvorak has scored three goals with one assist for the Canadiens. Suzuki has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.
Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.
INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body).
Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Evgenii Dadonov: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
