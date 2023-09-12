“The Equalizer 3”
(Action/Crime: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Remo Girone
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Rated: R (Strong bloody violence and language)
Movie Review:
“The Equalizer 3” features Denzel Washington as Robert McCall once again. Washington makes this series intriguing to watch his character’s exploits getting in and out of situations using his watch’s stopwatch are the perfect movie to make one feel better about society. McCall dispenses quick justice. The good guy deservedly takes it to the bad guys who deserve their punishment.
This outing, Robert McCall (Washington) faces an Italian mafia. The syndicate is run by a sophisticated businessman and his thuggish brother. Together, they terrorized a small Sicilian city, but McCall, who is growing to love the place feels he has to intervene. Quite frankly, he does so by eliminating each mafia member. CIA analyst Emma Collins (Fanning), Washington and Anton Fuqua, the noted director, have made this series enjoyable, each addition daily holding one’s extension as good entertainment. This one nicely concludes matters of old and new with the character of McCall, a fitting end for the series.
Washington and Dakota Fanning team up once again, after having been in “Man on Fire” (2004). Denzel plays her bodyguard in that movie. He is still watching after her indirectly in this movie too. Their reunion is unique because Fanning’s character has a tie to McCall’s past.
It has been some time since American audiences had the pleasure of watching a good vigilante take down a mob movie. Washington’s McCall makes the process appear easy. His character fights for those who cannot or are afraid to fight for themselves. When the bad guys drop, no one is sad. Those brutes and thugs deserve it.
“The Equalizer” deserves to be seen. It is enjoyable from start to finish, filled with quick action scenes and thrilling moments. It puts forth a straightforward story and allows audiences to enjoy it as is. It is similar to the past “Equalizer” movies, but Fuqua, Washington and others keep it fresh and energetic.
Grade: B (Washington still moves as McCall.)
“The Good Mother” (Mystery: 1 hour, 30 minutes)
Starring: Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke and Jack Reynor
Director: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte
Rated: PG-13 (Language throughout, violent content, thematic elements and drug material.)
Movie Review:
“The Good Mother” makes one wait for an apex. That pivotal moment never happens. When that moment happens that should shock audiences, the moment is a nominal one.
In Albany, New York, Journalist Marissa Bennings (Swank) collaborates with her murdered son’s pregnant girlfriend Paige (Cooke) to track down the person who killed Mike. Their trek into Albany’s drug underground leads to interesting people.
Hilary Swank is a phenomenal actress when given the correct role. She cannot save this lukewarm screenplay. The talented actress, as with the rest of the cast, falls prey to a lack of character development.
A mother’s son dies, yet the instance does not inspire an emotional connection.
As the mystery unfolds of who killed Mike, the less tangible the movie remains in a manner that holds one’s attention. The conclusion is a subtle message about a mother’s commitment to her children. That subtleness translates to characters whose circumstances appear to get little emotion from them. This matches audiences’ response to this subpar mystery drama.
Grade: C- (The average mother.)
“Bottoms” (Comedy: 1 hour, 31 minutes)
Starring: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Kaia Gerber, Havana Rose Liu, and Ruby Cruz
Director: Emma Seligman
Rated: R (Crude material, sexual content, pervasive language and violence)
Movie Review:
This adult entertainment is surreal humor from the producers of “Pitch Perfect” (2012) and “Cocaine Bear” (2023). It agreeably surprises with laughs and plenty of fight scenes. Think of this as “Saved by the Bell” for adults.
PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri) are two high school lesbians who create a school-sponsored fight club to find available mates for sex before graduation. Their fight becomes a therapeutic place for the young women, the popular ones, the misfits and their academic sponsor Mr. G (Marshawn Lynch, “80 for Brady” star and former NFL player). The club changes PJ and Josie’s lives moving them from the bottom to the top of teen popularity. As the club gains attention, their happy club faces stiff opposition from the school’s football team.
“Bottoms” is wild. It is super crazy at moments. It is also queer frequently, and it is thoroughly entertaining. It surprises with its commentary also. It delivers some keen thoughts on the teen hierarchy of high schools and the pressure young women encounter based on their appearance, clothing, intelligence, sexuality and self-worth to note some concepts explored.
The cast consists mainly of young actresses who shine in their roles. They are impressive with their comical portrayals. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri are the new “Odd Couple.” Their characters create plenty humorous material. They and others are a hoot.
“Bottoms” contains plenty of ups. The comedy has memorable moments that inspire laughter. The fight scenes are vibrant and enjoyable. Brilliantly directed by Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby” 2020), the material is totally absorbing.
Grade: B+ (The tops when it comes to comedy.)
“Don’t Look Away” (Horror: 1 hour, 21minutes)
Starring: Kelly Bastard, Michael Mitton and Colm Hill
Director: Micheal Bafaro
Rated: R (Violence, gore and language)
Movie Review:
The plot sounds like some plot from a 1980s horror. As crazy as a killer mannequin appears, this movie manages to secure enough thrills and eeriness to entertain.
Frankie (Bastard) witnesses an accident. She also sees a humanoid figure that quickly disappears. Later, a mannequin begins stalking. It does not move or talk, but it kills. It becomes closer to you when you look away.
Director-Actor Micheal Bafaro and Actor Michael Mitton (“5G: The Reckoning,” 2023) wrote the screenplay for this horror. Their script is clumsy at certain moments, but it is engaging. The two men are also a parent of the cast. They and others create people who appear interesting, but a short runtime gives moviegoers few moments to know them.
Instead, this plot focuses on the mannequin that kills. Here, Bafaro and Mitton present clever material.
They also present a nice means to get out of the predicament the main character finds herself.
“Don’t Look Away” is only an hour and 21 minutes of runtime. It is just short enough to obtain one’s attention while providing enough fun to keep one’s attention.
Grade: B- (Keep your eyes on it, this horror deserves some attention.)
