VALDOSTA — 2022 was a busy year for Valdosta and Lowndes County. State politics, hospital expansion and a resurgent controversy about a high school student’s death dominated local headlines.
Here, counting down to the top, are the 10 biggest stories in Lowndes County in 2022, as chosen by the staff of The Valdosta Daily Times.
Sonny Vickers dies
10. VALDOSTA — Joseph “Sonny” Vickers, a longtime Valdosta city councilman, local businessman and the Azalea City’s first Black mayor, died June 16.
Vickers represented District 3 on Valdosta City Council for more than three decades.
He was first elected to Valdosta City Council in 1985 following an overhaul of Valdosta’s election system.
Vickers was appointed the city’s mayor by City Council in 2011 to fill an unexpired term.
Judge McLane passes
9. Judge H. Arthur “Mac” McLane, a longtime fixture in Georgia’s judiciary, died on May 3 at the age of 83.
A Valdosta native, he obtained a law degree from the University of Georgia and became a state court judge in Lowndes County in 1974.
After a decade as a state court judge, he was chosen by the governor to take over a Superior Court judgeship for the Southern Judicial Circuit in 1983, serving until his retirement as the circuit’s chief judge in 2008.
Courthouse restoration
8. Lowndes County budgeted almost $10 million for the restoration of the historic county courthouse in downtown Valdosta. The money is being provided through SPLOST VIII.
The courthouse, designed by Frank P. Milburn, opened in 1905. Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the old courthouse is used mainly for ceremonial purposes and get-togethers on the lawn; as the county expanded the old courthouse turned out to be too small for modern usage, and most government offices were moved to a nearby annex building.
LHS renovation
7. The ribbon was cut March 12 on the renovated and rebuilt Lowndes High School.
The $60 million project to overhaul the building began in July 2019. Students, teachers and staff moved into the 250,000-square foot building in February.
The building is three floors high with 72 instructional units and nine career technology agriculture education laboratories.
SGMC expansion
6. It was a big year for South Georgia Medical Center as a $125 million expansion project kicked off in January.
The project expands services for women and infants and will boost the number of treatment areas in the emergency department from 45 to 56. It will also move the hospital’s main entrance from Pendleton Drive to Woodrow Wilson Drive.
SGMC also reopened the Smith-Northview facility on North Valdosta Road as a full-service hospital, complete with emergency room, in December. Smith-Northview originally opened as a private hospital in 2002, but was purchased by SGMC in 2011, which closed the building as a hospital four years later and converted it into a walk-in urgent care facility.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, SGMC reopened Smith-Northview as a hospital for non-pandemic cases, though without an emergency room, to help take the patient load off the main hospital facility.
The KJ saga
5. Another chapter was written in the long-running saga of the death of Lowndes High School student Kendrick “KJ” Johnson.
The body of Johnson was found upside down in a vertically stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January 2013. A state autopsy ruled the 17-year-old’s death accidental, taking place when he became stuck, upside down, while crawling into the mat to retrieve an athletic shoe.
KJ’s family disputed the autopsy report, launching years of lawsuits, conspiracy theories and accusations.
In 2021, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk — who was not in office when Kendrick Johnson died — reopened the case to review investigators’ documents, including material from the U.S. Department of Justice.
In January 2022, Paulk said the review showed no evidence of any criminal act in KJ’s death. Later that month, the sheriff announced a reward of $500,000 out of his own pocket for information leading to an arrest in the case. He said he was putting up the reward to counter accusations from Johnson’s relatives that he was lying and that he had confidence in the results of the case review.
Lake Park’s four mayors; first Black mayor
4. In Lake Park, City Hall became a revolving door for mayors as a chain of events led to the city having four chief executives in less than a year’s time.
On Aug. 20, 2021, Mayor Keith Sandlin died, moving mayor pro-tem Ronald Carter into the acting mayor’s spot.
In January 2022, Carter stepped down as acting mayor for health reasons. Newly-elected councilman Oscar Griffith Jr., attending his first council meeting, was chosen as mayor pro-tem and immediately became, for all intents and purposes, Lake Park’s first Black mayor.
A May 24 vote was a special election to fill the late Mayor Sandlin’s seat for the remainder of his term — about six months. Sandlin’s widow, Jena, won the special election, then won a full term of her own in the November general elections.
School shooting hoax
3. A shooting hoax in Valdosta Nov. 30 was only one of more than half a dozen fake school alarms around Georgia that day.
At 9:49 a.m., Lowndes County’s E911 center received a phone call claiming there was a shooter roaming the halls of Valdosta High School with several students slain. Personnel from every law enforcement agency around quickly converged on the school, as did hundreds of panicked parents whose cars lined both sides of Inner Perimeter Road outside VHS. Rumors spread on social media about a supposed mass shooting at the high school.
In fact, no shooter was found and no students had been hurt. Other schools in Georgia on lockdown for similar hoax calls included those in Savannah, Milledgeville, Camden County and Fulton County.
COVID-19
2. The COVID-19 pandemic remained in the news for the third year running.
In Lowndes County, the virus had a roller-coaster year, from South Georgia Medical Center’s first day without COVID-19 patients in two years in April to a resurgence of infected patients — and fatalities — at the hospital in September and August.
The pandemic still impacted society even as public consternation over the virus eased. Valdosta’s city council approved $2 million in small business assistance from the American Rescue Plan, a federal relief plan for firms hit hard by the pandemic.
Senate race
1. In a U.S. Senate race closely watched by the nation, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, won his re-election bid, though Lowndes County voters lined up behind his challenger, Republican and former football star Herschel Walker.
Walker scored the upper hand at 12 of the county’s 18 voting precincts during the December runoff election.
Walker stumped in Valdosta both in May and again days before the runoff vote, talking about military support, national security and what he called “strong, conservative family values.”
Warnock visited Valdosta while on the campaign trail in June, saying the Supreme Court’s overturning the constitutional abortion rights case Roe v. Wade was “a punch in the gut.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS
• Valdosta saw it’s highest-ever gasoline prices on June 15, when the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.44, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report. Prices were driven into the stratosphere in 2022 by the Russia-Ukraine war, though prices eased later.
• The Azalea City opened Unity Park in August, on the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue. The $3 million project had been in the works for two years. Mark Barber, city manager, said the project was about turning a dis-repaired area into an area where the community can gather and become one.
• On Aug. 1, Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William O. Wood finally came home. The Tifton native and former Valdosta resident had died in a bomber crash over Europe during World War II; his unidentified remains were buried in a Romanian cemetery for 79 years until the U.S. Army finally identified him through DNA testing. He was reburied at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with full military honors attended by veterans from across the South, including Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.