VALDOSTA — The Brooks County Trojans passed their practice exam.
Now it’s time for the real thing.
The Trojans, ranked fourth in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll, host the Mitchell County Eagles at Veterans Stadium in Quitman at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In their preseason game, the Trojans edged Class A-Public state runner-up Irwin County 21-19 on Aug. 4.
“We had a great test,” Trojans coach Maurice Freeman said. “Irwin County is loaded, so it was a good contest, a close contest. We had to win it right at the wire. We made some big mistakes.
“Normally, we’re beating people by 50 points, so it doesn’t give you what you need to see. We found a worthy opponent and it was a great game all the way down to the end.
“I learned that our guys will fight to the end. I also learned that we weren’t in the (physical) shape I thought we were in, and I learned that we have some guys we can really count on in crunch time.”
Setting sights on the Eagles for its season opener, Brooks’ offense features the return of quarterback JaColby Brown, running backs Jacques Jackson and Darryl Gallon, and wide receivers Deon Fountain, Devin Edwards and TJ Bivins.
Fountain committed to Coastal Carolina this summer.
Freeman touted the team’s offensive line as probably the most valuable part of the offense’s success.
There’s no question about the size of this year’s O-line.
Anthony Daniels (6-foot-1, 250 pounds), Jakobee Mitchell (6-1, 290), Zach Gardner (5-9, 270), Cameron Wright (6-8, 370) and Chris Mickens return to provide experience, protection and create openings for a traditional run-heavy offense.
Defensive end TaeAviion Gray committed to South Florida this summer. He’ll be joined by Gallon, Daniels and Mitchell on the defensive line, where Freeman said he’s expecting to see good movement, speed and strength against opposing offenses this season.
Bivins returns to bolster the linebackers, along with Edwards, Ernest Whitfield and Omar Blankumsee. Jackson, Tyreke Thomas and Steven Akins will be among those patrolling the defensive backfield this fall.
Tony Velsaquez is back at kicker and Brown will punt.
The Trojans have played Mitchell County 46 times, winning 22 of those meetings. The previous meeting between the two teams was Sept. 20, 2013. Brooks won 50-6 in Quitman, all according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Last season, Brooks finished 11-2 with a seven-game win streak and an appearance in the semifinal round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
