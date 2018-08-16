VALDOSTA — This one is real.
Football season officially returns Friday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium when No. 8 Valdosta High hosts its season-opener against Region 6-5A’s Maynard Jackson.
Kick-off is set for 8 p.m.
The Wildcat faithful got a glimpse of the black-and-gold’s potential a week ago as they watched Valdosta hang 64 points on the board against No. 6 Glynn Academy in three quarters of varsity play.
To put the scoring outburst into perspective, the Wildcats have breached the 60-point barrier just three times since 2000.
Valdosta piled up 407 yards of total offense as junior quarterback Tate Rodemaker threw strike after strike, finishing with five touchdowns divvied between receivers Aalah Brown and Jaheim Bell.
The explosive plays surely satisfied a fan base starving for offense after a trying season a year ago, but it was the 163 yards the Wildcats rolled up on the ground that most excited head coach Alan Rodemaker.
“I couldn’t be happier with (the offense),” Rodemaker said. “I think they’re headed in the right direction. The part I’m most happy about: we ran the football.
“There was one drive late where I really asked (offensive coordinator Joshua Crawford) to run a four-minute drill, which is, try to run the clock down, and run it primarily. I think we ran it nine out of 11 times on one of the later drives, and scored with Rajaez.”
Valdosta chewed up 80 yards en route to a touchdown in what the head coach described as the most impressive drive of the game, noting the satisfaction of finding success on the ground when the defense knows it’s coming.
The offense will look to keep the momentum rolling against a Maynard Jackson defense that will challenge it with a lot of five-man pressure and three-deep behind it.
For the Wildcat defense, the Jaguars represent a drastically different test than a week ago.
After playing strict assignment football against the Glynn Academy option, Valdosta must prepare for a spread offense that will likely put the ball in the air more often than not.
“Last year, in the games we broke down, they threw it a little bit more than they run it,” Rodemaker said. “They had a good left-handed quarterback last year. He’s gone, but they’ve got a couple quarterbacks, they’ve got good running backs, good wideouts and big offensive linemen.”
Although the Red Terrors finished last week’s scrimmage with 26 points and 298 yards in three quarters, Rodemaker felt the defense executed well, it just didn’t tackle well at times.
Inclement weather has kept Valdosta off the practice field a few times this week, so the team hasn’t had much time to correct the issue, but the head coach is hopeful about the defensive unit moving forward.
“All their big plays were a missed tackle, or a missed assignment, right there at the point of attack,” Rodemaker said. “I feel like we can improve that.”
Derrick Davis is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
