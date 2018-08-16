VALDOSTA — Taking on young teams early in the season is nothing new for Lowndes.
This year, the No. 7 Vikings are young, themselves.
In a regular-season opener for both teams, Lowndes hosts the Drew Titans at 8 p.m. Friday at Martin Stadium.
“We’re not where we need to be offensively or defensively right now, but if we get better each day, who knows?” Vikings coach Randy McPherson said Thursday.
Lowndes, who begins its season tied for seventh with Walton in the Georgia Sports Writers Association’s Class 7A rankings, won the previous pair of games against Drew, with the last being a 34-27 victory at Martin Stadium in 2015.
The Titans are a Class 6A team led by fourth-year coach Dorwyn Lyles. They went 4-7 last year and have senior quarterback Thomas Williams starting his first career game this week.
“A team and trip of this nature forces you mature, to accept challenges,” Lyles told The Clayton News-Daily. “We stress competition and how valuable it is for extended success. We look to have an awesome experience with memories that will have a lasting impact.”
With an inexperienced roster, Drew runs a spread offense with an assortment of skill position players.
“They have a lot of athletes, just like the last time they came down here. We’re looking for a very tough test,” McPherson said.
Getting the start at quarterback in last week’s 27-6 preseason win against Bainbridge, Andrew Koenemann completed 7 of 12 passes for 89 yards with no interceptions. He threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Ty Simms to extend the Vikings’ lead just before halftime.
The Vikings scored their first TD late in the first quarter last week. They’ll look to establish earlier offensive success against Drew.
“Getting a fast start on offense is always important. It gives the team good confidence from the start and allows everyone to play better,” Koenemann said.
The offensive line provided protection and created some running lanes in the scrimmage. The Vikings’ offensive front seeks to build on last week’s success. The group faces a defense based on the use of four D-linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs.
“Me and my boys have a game play and we are going to stick to it and we are going to be ready for anything they throw at us,” O-lineman Jacarri Williams said.
Travis Tisdale and Gary Osby both had solid performances last week for the Vikings’ run game. Tisdale carried 14 times for 101 yards and a score, while Osby had 72 yards on six attempts and two TDs.
Darrell Stewart recorded two tackles for losses as part of a four-solo tackle defensive performance. Shawn Martin and Hayden Wells had three solo stops apiece, and Jamari Hill added a third-quarter interception. Tiberius Drocea blocked an extra-point kick attempt.
