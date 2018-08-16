VALDOSTA –– The Cook Hornets open their regular season at home tonight at 7:30 against the Westover Patriots in Adel.
Hornets coach Bobby Jones, who has been nursing injuries suffered in a fall at home last week, has relied on his coaching staff to prepare the team as he motors around the sideline.
"I've had to move myself to being inside a golf cart and my assistant coaches have kind of stepped up and been getting it done for me as far as being in the middle of the scrimmage and getting the kids motivated," Jones said.
Tonight's game with the Patriots will be the fourth meeting between the two teams all-time. The Patriots went 4-6 last season and finished sixth in Region 1-4A. Led by quarterback Jordan Walton and running back Jonathan Mock, the Patriots offer a tough test for the Hornets, who will be losing the numbers game tonight.
"They're a bigger school than we are and any time you play up in classification, that usually means they've got a few more numbers on the sideline than you do," Jones said of Westover. "They're a big football team––their OL is big, the DL's big, the skill kids are good. It's just gonna come down to our ability to stay there with them and be able to survive the early going and keep it a ballgame."
In terms of how the Hornets plan to stay with the Patriots and keep it competitive, Jones wants to see his team execute on both sides of the ball and run the ball effectively.
"Defensively, the main thing is our secondary not busting assignments," Jones said. "We had two breakdowns against Lanier on assignments (in our scrimmage) and if that's Westover, that's 14 points.
"Keep the ball in front of us. As far as Westover's running game, gang tackle––everybody get to the football. Offensively, eliminate turnovers. Against Lanier, I think we had the ball hit the ground once and ended up stalling the drive and we turned it into three points. But with what we do, we've got to be able to hang on to the ball and...get four yards. If we get four yards, we're in great shape."
