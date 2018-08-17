Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions' fall schedule begins Sept. 4.
Two-man Michelob Ultra bestball with handicap will be featured Tuesdays. Entry fee is $15 per player plus golf/cart, two Michelob Ultra draft beers and a 100 percent payout (maximum payout $1,080).
Michelob Ultra closest-to-the-pin challenges will be Wednesdays. Entry fee is $15 per player and includes four closest-to-the-pin contests and two Michelob Ultra draft beers, plus golf/cart. Maximum payout per hole is $270.
Michelob Ultra two-man bestball (scratch) will be Thursdays. Entry fee is $15 per player, plus golf/cart, and includes two Michelob Ultra draft beers and a 100 percent payout (maximum payout $1,080).
Individual skins games will be Fridays. Entry fee is $15 per player, plus golf/cart and includes two Michelob Ultra draft beers. Maximum payout is $1,080.
Golfers interested in monthly schedule and courses should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or email johnungar@yahoo.com.
GAGP will have a tournament benefitting breast cancer awareness, the Second Harvest of South Georgia and Toys For Tots.
Entry fee is $80 and includes golf/cart, prizes and awards. The format is 18 holes of individual skins game. Optional events include four closest-to-the-pin contests and a "Classy Caddies" charity drawing.
Participating golf courses include Georgia Veterans Golf Club (Oct. 5), Country Oaks Golf Club (Oct. 6), Southern Hills (Oct. 12), Francis Lake Golf Club (Oct. 13), Stone Bridge (Oct. 19), Quitman Country Club (Oct. 20), Blueberry Plantation (Oct. 26), Golf Club of South Georgia (Oct. 27), Circle Stone (Nov. 3) and Tired Creek (Nov. 10).
For entry forms and additional information, contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or email johnungar@yahoo.com.
