VALDOSTA — South Georgia has seen a lot of great football since the turn of the century.
Wednesday, Georgia High School Football Daily’s "List" presented by the GACA featured the teams of the century: schools with most victories since 2000, ranked in current classification.
Five area teams made an appearance among the top 10 schools in five different classifications, with Clinch County taking the top spot in Class A.
The Panthers have gone 182-52-2 since 2000, edging Lincoln County out by two wins.
Jim Dickerson has been the head coach at Clinch for 15 years of the run, winning 139 of 182 games to close to within 10 wins of the program’s all-time leader Donald Tison.
Lowndes placed No. 2 in Class 7A with a record of 175-47-0, trailing only Camden County in wins by a team currently playing in the state’s highest classification.
With a record of 143-73-1, Valdosta High ranks seventh among teams in Class 6A. Region rival Northside Warner Robins holds the top spot in 6A at 209-29-0.
Cook also ranks seventh in its region. The 3A Hornets are 144-75-0 over the past 17 seasons.
In Class 2A, Brooks County’s record of 145-73-1 places it fifth in the classification.
“We benefit from having really good football within two hours of us, which helps us with travel, helps us save some money,” Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker said of playing in the region. “Also, just the way South Georgia treats its football, respects and honors its football, and supports its football financially, it’s good.”
