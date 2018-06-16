Yes, we absolutely need lynching monuments.
Slavery and the Jim Crow era in America were cruel, horrible and unjust.
Fifty years ago I could find library books with pictures of American Indians with dark or black skin with African features, but not so readily today. The Olmec civilization in Mexico and Central America researched by Michael D. Coe and others, provides overwhelming evidence that blacks were in America long before Columbus . Rembrandt’s painting “Los Dos Moro’s” cannot be of any other people’s except Africans. Yet recently I read an abstract by a so-called historian who claims emphatically the Moors were Europeans.
On most southern city courthouse squares we find monuments to Confederate soldiers who fought for “states rights,” being the recent historical machination or maneuvering to justify their prominent placements and nullify any protest that they are an affront to formerly enslaved black people.
No matter what you title these statues and structures (whose maintenance comes from all taxpayers), it cannot obliterate the truth that the Civil War was initiated and fought by white men to preserve the institution of slavery and their status as masters over African and indentured European people and to a large extent over white women —because the white women had to remain silent and pretend not to see the enslaved mulatto children sired by their husbands who were brothers and sisters to their own babies.
If a black man dare protest, he was dealt with very severely or a black woman who refused a white man’s advances might have half of her foot cut off and this was during both slavery and Jim Crow. My grandmother who was part Creek Indian told me this and she was no lying woman.
So we see history being arranged and manipulated as we speak, before our eyes by those in power, as it always has been.
So yes, we need the lynching monuments set up on Southern courthouse squares to remind us all of what ugliness, ignorance and hate teaching indoctrination leads to. It is not to shame whites because all peoples’ ancestors have endured slavery at some point in humanity’s shared common history. And yes, Jim Crow existed in the North where all-white neighborhoods (often established by U.S. government caveat) were taboo to blacks.
Horace L. Bell,
Nashville, Ga.
