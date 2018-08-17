Perhaps, we should have called it Christmas in August.
Or Christmas in Summer.
More than two weeks after the Empty Stocking Fund: Christmas in July campaign officially ended, donations continue arriving at the offices of The Valdosta Daily Times and Guardian Bank.
And we’re not complaining.
The more the merrier.
A reader showed up at The Times office to conduct business, saw an Empty Stocking Fund envelope on the counter, asked about it and placed money in the envelope.
Earlier this week, a South Georgia couple sent a $1,000 check to The Valdosta Daily Times. They wished to remain anonymous. And a thousand dollars will buy toys for a lot of area kids this Christmas.
Christmas in August.
The Valdosta Daily Times asked readers to do something a little different this summer.
We asked readers to give to the Empty Stocking Fund, the generations-old Christmas drive, months before Christmas.
Between July 1-31, readers donated more than $1,600 to the Empty Stocking Fund: Christmas in July.
Since July 31, an additional $1,200 has been donated.
For decades, The Valdosta Daily Times has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund which traditionally runs its annual campaign from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.
With partners in the Salvation Army and Guardian Bank, the Empty Stocking Fund brings Christmas toys to hundreds of Valdosta-Lowndes County-area children. And has done so for generations.
The mission is that no child wake to an empty stocking come Christmas morning.
The more money raised, the better the fund can ensure keeping true to its mission of offering a brighter Christmas morning to area children.
The Valdosta Daily Times Publisher Jeff Masters wanted to see if the Empty Stocking Fund can help more children. Some people face tight budgets at Christmas time. So, Christmas in July offered them a chance to give now instead.
And all we can say, whether you gave in July, or August, or last Christmas season, or plan to give this coming Christmas season, is thank you, thank you, thank you.
