No one thinks he is self-absorbed.
No one considers himself to be an egomaniac.
No one self-describes as a narcissist.
We are often critical of people who talk about themselves all the time, turn every conversation around to make it about them and always have to out-do everyone in the room when it comes to telling a tale.
There is an old saying that you should never tell the first fish tale.
Someone else invariably has a tale about catching a larger fish.
More than likely all of us have been that person, at one time or another.
Some of us are that person all the time.
But do any of us really want to be that person?
Probably not.
Unfortunately, the most self-absorbed people rarely realize how they sound to others.
So, here is a test.
This is a test and only a test of the emergency ego system.
For the next 48 hours we will be conducting a test.
On day one of the two-day trial keep a notepad with you at all times, and every time you use a personal pronoun, regardless of the context or the reason behind using it, make a mark.
Just before going to sleep for the night count all the personal pronouns you used in the course of the day (you know, “me,” “myself” and “I”).
On day two, your challenge is to go an entire day without using a single personal pronoun to refer to yourself.
It will be best to pick a work-day, when you are around other people and having a lot of conversations.
Regardless of the conversation or the reason for using the word, go through every normal activity in your day without ever once saying the words me, myself or I.
If you slip up — the words just seem to come out of your mouth unbidden — immediately stop yourself and re-phrase the sentence you just spoke without using a personal pronoun to refer to yourself.
It will be a challenge.
You might want to enlist the help of a spouse, a significant other or close friend. Enlist the other person to help count all the personal pronouns because you may use them so often that you don’t even hear them come out of your mouth anymore. It is a bit like having a grandfather clock in the house or living by a train track. After a while you don’t even “hear,” the chiming of the clock, the roar of the train or how grating the pronouns can be on the ears of others.
Your spouse would probably gladly help you catch the words as they roll off your tongue.
For some, it could end up being one of the most difficult days of your life.
Ok, that is a bit of an exaggeration.
Still, it will be illuminating, if not humbling.
Esteeming others better than self, having the heart of a servant, are ideals not compatible with the spirit of narcissism.
Good luck with your test.
It would be great if you wanted to share the results of your personal test, but you might just want to keep it to yourself.
As for me, I, myself, will be listening to hear how you do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.