20 But now indeed there are many members, yet one body. 21 And the eye cannot say to the hand, “I have no need of you”; nor again the head to the feet, “I have no need of you.” 22 No, much rather, those members of the body which seem to be weaker are necessary. 23 And those members of the body which we think to be less honorable, on these we bestow greater honor; and our unpresentable parts have greater modesty, 24 but our presentable parts have no need. But God composed the body, having given greater honor to that part which lacks it, 25 that there should be no [a]schism in the body, but that the members should have the same care for one another. 26 And if one member suffers, all the members suffer with it; or if one member is honored, all the members rejoice with it. — 1 Corinthians 12:20-26 KJV
Social divisions within the world, nation, and our own community have seemingly become deeper and wider in recent times. These social divisions can stem from people being uncomfortable.
Uncomfortable with the diversity of the foreign and unknown, people latch on to what is familiar. Clinging to what we know seems safe but drives a wedge between people that could easily be connected.
In 1 Corinthians, diversity within the Church community is celebrated. In fact, it’s necessary. All of our separate parts need to work together or we become weaker on our own. How well are we working together these days?
Within our society and our churches, the wedges we build are often used to elevate ourselves above others. It fills us with a false sense of pride. Nationally, we have seen refugees coming to the border and we shunned them for no reason other than we were born inside arbitrary borders that have somehow made us more worthy of safety.
Homeless people are on our local streets and we often lack empathy, having not faced struggles that put us in the same situation. How do these circumstances make us any better than one another?
While the issues of immigration and poverty are huge, smaller issues often arise that can still create large wedges, fragmenting communities.
In Valdosta, people have chosen sides of the Forrest Street debate. Some don’t see the point in changing Forrest and others who see possible evidence of hate in the motivation for the original naming want a fresh start.
We argue things should not be changed, like Forrest Street’s name, because if it doesn’t affect us, why should it bother anyone else? Why can’t things stay familiar? Why put in the work or deal with a hassle when we can stay comfortable?
The answer is that it hurts the other parts of the community to stay stagnant. It hurts the other parts of our body to not bend and extend ourselves before we break. ‘And if one member suffers, all the members suffer with it (verse 26).’
By allowing wedges to prop ourselves higher than others, it becomes inevitable that we push our congregations higher than each other, breaking the Church body apart. Slowly but surely, we will find ourselves trying to climb to the top of the parishioner totem pole within our own congregations, fragmenting the body that much more.
Puffing ourselves up puts us on unsteady ground, making it easier for us to fall. When we fall, will our community help us or turn and look the other way because they are personally unaffected?
Instead of judging others, ignoring others and not opening our minds to things that may comfort members of our community, we should extend ‘the same care for one another’ (verse 25) that we would seek for ourselves. We should lift our community up, working together with all our separate parts and move forward as one body. When we do that, we can be of better use to each other and ourselves.
In the case of Forrest Street, we may never know the actual inner workings of how Forest became Forrest. Whether it was simply a misspelling or if it was named after someone who we should not be uplifting doesn’t really matter. If members of our community have misgivings about the intents and purposes of the name and are grieving, we as a community and body all are grieving.
Let’s not push our community members further apart when a part of the body can easily bend, lifting us all up and move forward.
Sarah Warrender is a graphic designer with The Valdosta Daily Times.
