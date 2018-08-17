VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Adult Education Services is offering free English-as-a-Second Language classes at the Goodwill Career Center in Valdosta.
ESL classes intend to improve attendee’s skills in speaking, comprehending, reading or writing the English language.
Classes are designed for those beginning to learn English or those wanting to improve their English-speaking skills.
The Goodwill Career Center is located at 1000 N St. Augustine Road in Valdosta. ESL classes are offered Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
More information: (229)333-2123 or www.wiregrass.edu/adulted
