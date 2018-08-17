VALDOSTA — Valdosta Fire Department urges the use of working smoke alarms after alarms failed to warn residents during a Tuesday night fire along the 400 block of North Forrest Street.
VFD was dispatched to the fire at 10:34 p.m., which began with heavy flames in the carport area of the home where two cars were on fire, according to reports.
VFD was able to gain control of the fire in less than 10 minutes, but reports state a moderate amount of smoke was inside the home.
The two residents, who were sleeping at the time, were not alerted due to nonworking smoke alarms, according to reports.
There were no injuries, and the residents were taken to a local hospital for precaution, according to reports.
“I would like to remind the residents of Valdosta that in less than 30 seconds, a small flame can get completely out of control and begin filling a home with smoke. In just a few minutes, a home can become completely engulfed with flames,”
“With the advance notice of a working smoke alarm, residents can escape with their lives. Smoke alarms save lives,” Fire Chief Freddie Broome said.
VFD officials report three out of every five home fire deaths were due to no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, with 38 percent of home fire deaths being because of no present alarm.
VFD has an available smoke alarm program, and the department has installed 45 smoke alarms, according to reports.
Contact VFD Fire and Life Educator Tangela Rowe, (229) 333-1835, or trowe@valdostacity.com, for more information about the smoke alarm program.
Amanda Usher is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.