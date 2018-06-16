VALDOSTA — “She loved everybody. Everybody loved her,” Brenda Houchins said as she remembered her daughter, Lindsey Houchins.
Lindsey died at the age of 34 in May 2017, due to a broken leg resulting in a blood clot, according to Brenda.
Lindsey also had Down Syndrome, though Brenda said this didn’t contribute to her dying.
“She was the rock of our whole family,” she said.
A few months after Lindsey’s passing, Brenda began to create fidget blankets to donate to dementia patients in honor of her daughter. Monogrammed on each one is “Lindsey’s Love.”
The colorful blankets she makes have various items for dementia patients to explore.
There are socks, zippers, buttons and various other sensory items stitched onto decorative fabric.
Mitzi Brown does all of the monogramming for free, Brenda noted.
“I didn’t think I’d ever sit at a sewing machine, again,” she said.
Brenda said she was angry at herself for spending 20 minutes at her machine the day Lindsey died.
“That time I sat at the sewing machine, I was taking away from the time I could’ve been (with) Lindsey’s last few minutes,” she said.
It was several months before Brenda returned to her sewing machine, she said, and now she’s using her passion to help others.
“I don’t know how it really came to me; it had to be God because I’d never heard of a fidget blanket,” Brenda said.
She has anonymously given more than 125 blankets to assistant living facilities within the South Georgia and North Florida, including Legacy Village.
“I never see who gets them,” she said. “I just trust who asks for them gets them to the people.”
Kim Shiver, community liaison for Legacy, confirmed Brenda has donated 30 blankets to each of the facility’s three locations: Thomasville, Tifton and Moultrie. She said the patients were overjoyed upon receiving their gifts.
Shiver has known the Houchins for at least 10 years and described Lindsey as being full of life.
“She was quick with it,” Shiver said. “She could make you laugh in a second.”
Brenda has also donated these blankets to autistic patients and she said she plans to continue with “Lindsey’s Love” for as long as she can sew.
Amanda Usher is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1274.
