VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park will soon invite visitors to get active during its inaugural Pecan Harvest Festival.
The festival, planned for Sept. 15-16 in partnership with Pecan Growers Association, will commence with the Nutty 5K Fun Run/Walk to be held 8:30 a.m., Sept. 15.
“The first-ever Pecan Harvest Festival at Wild Adventures will celebrate the cultural and economic impact the pecan industry has made on our region,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.
Floyd said the purpose of the 5K is to provide exercise to festival guests. A portion of the funding will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Registration for early bird tickets, costing $39, must be completed by Aug. 26. Registration for general tickets, costing $49, must be completed by Aug. 27.
Floyd confirmed registration fees include a one-day admission into the theme park and a breakfast following the 5K.
The theme park’s usual dining attractions will provide select pecan-themed dishes including candied pecans at Tailspin Treats and honey pecan barbecue sauce at Lonestar BBQ, according to organizers.
Wild Adventures is still accepting vendors. Registration is $75 and can be completed at wildadventures.com. Participant registration can be completed online, as well.
Amanda Usher is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1274.
