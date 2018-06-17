VALDOSTA — Cooking for one can be difficult, and for Atari McConnehead that meant eating out fairly regularly.
After eating out most every day for a year, McConnehead decided if he is going to eat out everyday, he may as well open his own restaurant, he said. It was through this change in mindset that brought Valdosta a new restaurant: The Taste.
The Taste serves home-cooked Southern-style food in both a buffet and a la carte.
“I think that particular style food registers with the masses as good home cooking,” McConnehead said. “So, it just makes sense.”
While the food choice was easy for McConnehead to make, he did some research on what type of restaurant he wanted to open.
“We asked around with people in the area on what they would want,” McConnehead said. “When people are on their lunch break they don’t have a lot of time to order food and to wait for it to be made. Their lunch break is ticking down. We wanted to be able to have good, hot food that was also ready.”
The buffet closes around 3 p.m. everyday and switches to a traditional sit-down restaurant.
“After lunch time, there is a gap in time where everyone is getting off work and getting settled at the house, then coming out for dinner,” he said. “In the gap in time, we want everyone to get the same experience of hot, good food.
“So, in that gap in time we don’t want anyone to eat from the buffet and have food that has been sitting there.”
But McConnehead said he is open to expanding the buffet into dinner hours if he sees a want for it in the community.
“If the demand is there, we are going to supply,” he said.
When the restaurant opened in February, it was a lunch and dinner restaurant, but McConnehead had been receiving request for a new type of food, he said. So, on Memorial Day, the restaurant expanded into the culinary territory of breakfast.
“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” he said. “It gets people in a good mood.”
While The Taste is McConnehead’s first restaurant, it isn’t his first foray into the world of entrepreneurship.
“It’s not my first business,” he said. “I’ve opened up other businesses over the years, and I try to stay busy.”
In the past, he has opened and managed event centers, retail businesses and a few online stores.
But being his first restaurant, McConnehead knew he had his work cut out for him.
“It’s been an interesting transition,” he said. “ When it comes to food, that isn’t my expertise.”
Knowing where his weakness in the industry is, McConnehead searched for chefs to shore up his new business.
“I just wanted to find the best when it came to the chefs and customer service,” he said. “So, I put out some ads to make sure we were staffed up, and we have had some great people come through the door. We’ve had a real good response. … We are always hiring. We are always trying to expand the team and get the best people in here.”
So far, having good employees has benefited McConnehead.
“It definitely makes it easier on me,” he said. “If we have good people in here it creates an amazing experience for the guests that come in.”
But before he got started, McConnehead received some advice from business owners.
“When I started up, I got some great advice from people here in town that own restaurants,” he said. “One of them is Nick Harden. He gave me some great advice and told me he was there for me if I needed it.
“Nick is somebody that I’ve known for years, and I’ve been to his restaurants before and everything runs well and smoothly.”
Dexter Sharper, state representative, also reached out to McConnehead to give advice and let McConnehead know he is there if McConnehead needs him, McConnehead said.
The Taste is located in a building that has recently housed Mongolian-style cuisine and then barbecue but the status of the building didn’t deter McConnehead. He said the location is “prime real estate.”
“When I look at this area, I see that it is surrounded by a lot of different places,” he said. “Lunch is a big thing in this area. So, now people won’t have to go to the other side of town for a good buffet or a good home-cooked meal.”
Since opening a few months ago, McConnehead said the restaurant has had a good response from the community.
“We couldn’t be more than pleased with our turnout,” he said. “Sunday after church is a big day for us. We invite all churches to come out and spend time with us.”
But opening a business is about more than just serving good food, McConnehead said. It is about giving back to the community.
McConnehead plans to partner with organizations, allowing them to raise money by serving and hosting at the restaurant.
He is working to partner with experts to help get food to the needy and to the homeless.
“We are looking into different organizations to partner with them,” he said. “They are the experts in getting the food to the needy and homeless. We are also getting ready to offer fundraising efforts. Where organizations can work with us for a day through hosting and serving to raise money.
“Just getting involved in the community being part of different organizations myself, I know that raising money for different things can be difficult,” he said. “So, if there’s anything we can do, I know we will try to do it.”
The Taste, 2905 N. Ashley St., is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m Sunday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday. For more information, call (229) 244-2098.
Jason Smith is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1257.
