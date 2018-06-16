Simpson attends National Youth Leadership Forum

VALDOSTA – This summer Myles Simpson of Valdosta will join elementary school students from across the nation to take part in the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM in Lakeland, Fla.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is an Envision programs intended to enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Simpson was nominated to attend the forum by his fifth-grade teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary. In addition to participating in the gifted program and the Junior Beta Club at Sallas Mahone, Simpson plays soccer and basketball.
According to release Simpson is interested in pursuing a career in forensics and is looking forward to gaining the hands-on criminal forensics experience that the forum provides.
“NYLF Pathways to STEM is a great opportunity for high-achieving scholars to get outside the classroom and see, through hands-on interactive learning, how to innovate and think creatively,” said Chief Academic Officer for Envision Andrew Potter. “These students, who have already proven themselves academically, will be challenged to work on real-world, student-created projects to bring their studies and career interests to life.”
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.
