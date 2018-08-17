ATLANTA — State Representative Jason Shaw was named the 2018 Legislator of the Year by the Rural Jobs Coalition during a reception in conjunction with the National Conference of State Legislatures on Tuesday, July 31, in Los Angeles, Calif.
The RJC recognized Rep. Shaw for sponsoring legislation that supports rural Georgia.
“I’m extremely honored that the RJC recognized me for my efforts on behalf of rural Georgia,” Rep. Shaw said. “For far too long, Georgians living in the rural parts of our state have not benefited from the economic boom the rest of our state has seen. I’m extremely proud of the work of the Georgia General Assembly in providing practical, meaningful support to our rural neighbors and helping businesses in Georgia’s rural communities to prosper.”
Rep. Shaw authored the Georgia Agribusiness and Rural Jobs Act during the 2017 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly. The GARJA is administrated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and provides capital for small businesses in rural Georgia, according to release.
Representative Jason Shaw represents District 176, which includes all of Atkinson and Lanier counties and portions of Lowndes and Ware counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and currently serves as Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation. He also serves on the Economic Development and Tourism, Game, Fish and Parks, Industry and Labor, Insurance and Small Business Development committees.
