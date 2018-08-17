VALDOSTA — Publix Super Markets Charities announced recently that it has donated $5 million to more than 240 nonprofit organizations including Second Harvest of South Georgia.
The donation was focused on alleviating hunger across Publix’s operating area, according to release.
According to release, the donation intends to provide funding to assist these nonprofit organizations in the nourishment of children, seniors and families in need.
Second Harvest of South Georgia received $50,000 toward the purchase of forklifts. By replacing outdated equipment, the food bank can increase operational efficiency and lower operational costs, according to release.
“Like the Publix team, our Second Harvest family works hard, and we love what we do,” Second Harvest Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall said. “We are so grateful for the support of Publix Charities. Without their partnership, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Second Harvest of South Georgia serves 30 counties. Headquartered in Valdosta, the organization has locations in Albany, Douglas and Thomasville.
More Information: www.feedingsga.org, (229) 244-2678 or PR@FeedingSGA.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.