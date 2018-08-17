Red Owl builds new roost to serve coffee

LAKE PARK — Residents have a new place to grab a cup of joe with a breakfast sandwich during their daily commutes.
Red Owl opened its fifth store Wednesday morning in Lake Park.
The decision to come to the city was twofold, said Will Paulo, co-owner of Red Owl.
Paulo spent a lot of time in Lake Park as a child and opening a store there is a sort of a “homecoming” for him.
“A lot of the reason we came to Lake Park is because there is a need here, for sure,” he said. “For me personally, I spent a lot of time as a kid in Lake Park. It’s kind of awesome to build something like a brand with Red Owl at home.”
The other reason for coming to Lake Park is less personal and has more to do with meeting the needs of the community, Paulo said.
“This is one of the biggest areas we have customers asking us about putting up a shop,” he said. “For us to have so many customers ask for us to be here, and for us to be here, is awesome.”
Paulo said he wants to open Red Owls where customers want the shops to be at. He doesn’t want Red Owl to be like a “theme park that people have to travel to.”
Casey Kiselica, a Lake Park resident who has never been to Red Owl before, came in on the store’s opening day. She ordered a cookie, a creme frappe and a sandwich.
“Lake Park has been needing a little coffee shop desperately,” she said. "So, I’ve been super excited that they were coming. I know quite a few people in the office who have been talking about it and will be coming regularly as well.”
The new store is set up a little different than the other Red Owls in Lowndes County. Rather than being in a standalone building with a double drive-through, it is part of a strip mall in the Winn-Dixie parking lot.
The Red Owl still has a drive-through, but it also has a cafe with a seating area. Paulo said having a dedicated cafe is new territory for the company and he is looking forward to experimenting with the concept.
“Marrying these two concepts together is awesome, because how awesome would it be to have a cafe that works just as fast as a drive-through, but you can sit down and talk,” Paulo said.
Paulo said having the cafe is about meeting the need of a community for residents to spend time together in a positive atmosphere.
“We aren’t looking for it to be slammed, but for it to meet the need," he said. “There are a lot of young families, teens and young adults who need a place to hang out.”
He plans to add a small stage in the corner of the cafe for live music. He said he wants to create a clean, family friendly environment for the the people of Lake Park to come to.
Paulo said the cafe is putting Red Owl's work-in-progress slogan, to unite coffee and community, into practice.
The new Red Owl will serve everything its sister stores serve including a full complement of coffees, frappes and iced drinks, Paulo said. The store will also serve sandwiches, five types of bagels, two types of in-house made cream cheese, three types of muffins and will be adding pastries in the near future.
Red Owl, 1016 Lakes Blvd., is open 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (229) 292-1624.
Jason Smith is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1257.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.