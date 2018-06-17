VALDOSTA – Don Penny is back with a bold new exhibit at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
“Recent Conclusions” features Penny’s ceramics – the bold shapes and subtle gradations of color and texture.
Penny has long worked with massive slabs of clay. He forges his work — “hot, man, hot,” as Penny has said in past interviews, firing his rustic Lowndes County studio’s kiln to upward of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, blast furnace heat he has endured even on the hottest of South Georgia days.
Even sturdy pieces crack in such heat. They can shatter.
Yet, the idea endures for another day, for another try. If the artist endures, his work will endure. If the art endures, the artist can reach some level of immortality.
And Penny and his work always seems to endure and that’s no recent conclusion.
GALLERY
“Recent Conclusions” by artist Don Penny is on exhibit in Josette’s Gallery; along with works by the late Lamar Dodd, Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery; “Exploring the Present Through the Past” featuring the works of artist Lawrence Tobe, Price-Campbell & Mittiga galleries; 10th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photography Contest, Tillman Gallery; Turner Center Photography Class Student, Roberta George Gallery; Fine European Porcelain Collection, Howard Gallery.
Where: Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
When: Shows run through July 25.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays, with exception of opening reception dates. Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
