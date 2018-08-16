Officials: Rural Ga. needs new approach

ELBERTON — As a new think tank focused on rural Georgia starts, small-town lawmakers from across the state regrouped in hopes of drumming up fresh strategies for growing jobs in districts like theirs.
“Everything that we do is geared towards possible legislation that will address the issues of rural Georgia and economic development in rural Georgia, so this is not just a feel-good presentation,” Rep. Jay Powell, R-Camilla, who co-chairs the House Rural Development Council, said to the group Tuesday.
“This is to actually try to move the needle in rural Georgia,” Powell said.
The legislative panel is crafting a plan for next year as some of the work set in motion this session materializes. Most notably, the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation, which was created by legislation and injected with $1.7 million in state funds, is now ramping up its work within the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
Interim director David Bridges, who is the college’s president, said the center will be “less of a ‘think tank’ and more of a workhorse.” Some of the work so far includes a study of Premium Peanut in Douglas, which will yield an internal report for the business and a public document that demonstrates the value of such co-ops.
The center is also in talks with Central State Hospital redevelopment authority officials about partnering with the Milledgeville site’s massive kitchen to utilize the large amounts of Georgia-grown produce that go unsold. In particular, Bridges said he sees an opportunity for Georgia to get in on the fermented food market.
Bridges said he wants to lead by example, creating the first “college and university Georgia-grown dining room.” He wants 25 percent of the dining hall’s food to come from within the state by the end of the first year, starting with products such as milk and chicken.
“Agriculture is the path to prosperity for most of our rural communities. It has been since James Oglethorpe landed in Savannah,” Bridges said, referring to the founder of the then-colony of Georgia.
The center is also soliciting project ideas from the public. Those proposals can be pitched through the center’s newly launched website at www.ruralga.org.
Lawmakers are now looking at other ideas for spurring economic growth, such as revamping the state’s tiered jobs tax credit program that some say causes confusion for companies and puts counties at odds with one another. They are also considering incentives that would nudge cities and counties toward adopting a regional approach to luring industry.
“You will have a community that has everything going for them,” said Amy Carter, a former state representative who now works for the state Department of Economic Development. “They’re sitting right on an interstate. They have rail. They have a thriving downtown. It is a great place to live.
“But you have a city and county that cannot get along. Y’all, it kills it,” she said. “The sooner we get all of our cities and counties to understand that, the better off we’ll be.”
Rural Georgia has been increasingly in the spotlight in the last few years, yielding a slate of measures meant to lift the less populated areas of the state. Lawmakers have approved a tax credit for businesses that set up in small downtowns and sweetened perks for music produced in rural counties, among other things.
“There has been some frustration in rural Georgia that we don’t know what will work and what will move the needle, so we’ve been throwing stuff at the wall and hoping that something sticks,” Powell said to the state’s economic development officials.
Powell asked whether there is any indication that these initiatives are having an impact.
“I feel your frustration,” said Pat Wilson, who heads the state’s Department of Economic Development. “The one thing that I would suggest is to give it time. None of these things are going to make a drastic change overnight.”
Jill Nolin covers the Georgia Statehouse for The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.