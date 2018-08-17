North Ashley Street Family Dollar robbed

VALDOSTA — In less than a minute, a masked man robbed the Family Dollar on Ashley Street, according to security camera footage.
Footage showed a white male entering the business wielding what appeared to be a hand gun on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 9:28 p.m.
When the suspect came into the store, a man and child were at the counter getting ready to check out, security footage shows. The suspect pointed the gun at the man and took what appeared to be cash, according to the footage.
The footage then shows the man pointing the gun at a store employee behind the counter.
In the footage, the employee opens the register, takes cash out and hands it to the man with the gun.
The suspect then left the store without any further incident, according to the footage.
According to Valdosta Police Department the investigation is active and there have been no arrests in the case.
Denise Monds, assistant store manager, said she was at home when she received a call from the manager on duty about the robbery. She then came to the store to help, Monds said.
Monds said she had to open the store Friday morning and was afraid to come in.
“I would love to see him brought to justice,” Monds said. “I would love to see this perpetrator caught, so he won’t do this to other businesses. He traumatically did a lot of things to a lot of people.”
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
