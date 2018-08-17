VALDOSTA — Area residents will soon get dirty in the name of charity.
The Greater Valdosta United Way will host its Inaugural Down and Dirty Mud Run Oct. 20 at Kindle Lodge in Quitman.
The mud run will consist of a competitive heat, 7-8:30 a.m., a non-competitive heat, 8:45-11:45 a.m. and a family fun course, 10-11:30 a.m.
The adult course for the mud run will be between three and four miles with an estimated 20-25 obstacles.
It will be designed by the same airman who designed the mud run course for Moody Air Force Base in May, according to Register.
The competitive heat will be held in 15-minute increments. The non-competitive heat is for those wishing to take their time while running, according to organizers.
The family fun course will be located in the inner portion of the adult course, according to United Way Development Coordinator Melissa Register.
Participants must be at least 13 years old for the larger course; however, the family fun course will welcome kids 12 years old and younger. Smaller children must be accompanied by an adult.
For the competitive and non-competitive heats, tickets are $50. For a participating child and adult in the family fun course, tickets range from $20-25 dependent upon an adult wanting a t-shirt.
Swag bags and t-shirt fees for the child are included in the ticketing price, Register said. Team participation is accepted for six-person teams.
Funding will benefit the 44 programs in 16 agencies the United Way serves in Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes Counties, Register said.
“It’s replacing one of our events, adult prom, we’ve had for years,” she said. “Everybody was looking for something a little different.”
Register said United Way donates money to agencies monthly, including Jacobs’ Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center and the Haven and Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center.
“We impact them in ways to help them deal with the homeless population; we deal with hunger; we deal with education; we deal with domestic child abuse,” she said.
The United Way also has a program to assist individuals who have fallen on hard times with rent and utilities, according to Register.
“With the people assisted, and the applications we’ve taken for that program, we’re past what we did last year,” she said.
Vendors will be present at the event, including food vendors. Free water bottles and sports drinks will be provided to runners before, during and after the course, Register said.
Family-oriented games will be available, as well. While dressing in costume is optional, a Best Costume award will be offered. Awards will also be given out for the top three female and three male runners and also for best team attire Register said.
Finishing runners receive a medal while other runners will receive a t-shirt and a swag bag.
Guaranteed swag bags are for those who register on or before Sept. 21, Register said.
Tickets can be purchased until the day of the event, but the sponsorship deadline is Sept. 28.
A platinum level sponsorship is $5,000 and includes the following: name and logo on all media and social media, name and logo on all advertisements, logo on start and finish lines, logo on event t-shirts, advertisements in swag bags, a vendor booth and a six-person team entry form.
Gold level sponsorships are $2,500 and include an entry form for a six-person team, name and logo on advertisement, logo on t-shirts, advertisements in swag bags and a vendor booth.
Silver level sponsorships are $1,000 and includes logo on t-shirts, advertisements in swag bags and a vendor booth.
Booths are available for $250, and advertisements or gifts in swag bags are $50. Obstacle sponsorships are $100, allowing a sponsor to have his or her name on a sign by an obstacle.
T-shirts can be picked up from the United Way office Oct. 16-18, according to organizers.
Registration can be completed on eventbrite.com.
More information: (229) 242-2208
Amanda Usher is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1274.
