VALDOSTA — First United Methodist Chancel Choir will sing "Face to Face" this weekend.
"Face to Face" features "narration compiled and arranged by Becky Hitchcock," said Kenji Bolden, director of music ministries at First United Methodist Church. "The narration is based on scripture reading and text taken from gospel songs and hymns."
The performance will include works by Fanny Crosby, Moses Hogan, Joel Raney, Mark Hayes and several others, he said.
"I have compiled the narration chiefly taken from Scripture along with phrasing from some older hymns that are keeping with the theme of 'Face to Face,'" said Hitchcock, a church member.
The weekend performance marks the second year Hitchcock has arranged the narration for the concert.
"Kenji encourages us all to use whatever gifts we have to honor God," Hitchcock said. "Like Lester Williams, Kenji's predecessor, I've been welcomed into the Chancel Choir even though I'm the least musically sounding person among them."
Hitchcock said she sings in the Chancel Choir with her daughter, Katie, "and we love it. She and I are set to be the narrators in the concert this year."
The Chancel Choir concert is scheduled for the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, services at Valdosta First United Methodist Church, 220 N. Patterson St.
