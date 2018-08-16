Main Street employs new program coordinator

VALDOSTA — Valdosta Main Street has a new program coordinator, Valdosta native Rachel Thrasher.
The announcement was made early Wednesday morning but Thrasher filled the position Aug. 8.
Thrasher said she is excited to occupy a role that will allow her to give back to the downtown community.
“I hope that being in this position that not only can I help Downtown Valdosta, but I can inspire others to love and appreciate it like I do,” she said.
Prior to officially being employed by Main Street, she worked with the organization for marketing and advertising of promotions and special events.
Thrasher, who frequented the downtown area often, built relationships with its business owners and said they all support one another.
As program coordinator, she plans to advance traffic through Downtown Valdosta during down periods by creating promotions and events that will make the area the number one destination place, she said.
Thrasher said Main Street will offer Small Business Saturday promotions and will introduce a new month-long drive in February.
She said the drive will be “something new and different for downtown that’s going to involve a lot of community support.”
Thrasher plans to add to outdoor movie nights and revive First Fridays. While First Fridays is a continuation, she said it has slowed through the years.
“Back when I was working in college downtown at City Market, First Fridays was insane. Everyone came, you could barely walk through the street. There was all kind of great music, art and food … it was an amazing time,” she said.
She said she has new ideas she wants to incorporate into First Fridays to revitalize and reenergize them.
Thrasher said she believes Main Street has done a great job of creating and maintaining events through the years, such as the Brown Bag Concert Series, she said.
Amanda Usher is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1274.
