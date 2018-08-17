Leadership Lowndes accepting nominations

VALDOSTA – Leadership Lowndes is accepting nominations for the Class of 2019.
Candidates should be individuals who are emerging or existing leaders who exhibit a strong and sincere commitment to the betterment of the community, according to organizational representatives.
The individuals must be "generous in spirit and possess a desire to make a significant contribution to Valdosta-Lowndes County," according to representatives. "Leadership Lowndes has been exposing local leaders to the challenges and opportunities of our community for 30 years. All of this done in an effort to help lead Lowndes County to a better future."
Leadership Lowndes was established in 1988.
Using the collective talents and abilities of emerging and existing community leaders, a program was developed that would expose them to the strengths and weaknesses of the area and provide them with the opportunities to match needs with available resources.
Since the first class in 1989, more than 800 leaders have graduated, and thousands of dollars and countless services hours have been poured into agencies and organizations, representatives said.
A significant number of alumni continue to give their time to community organizations as a result of the exposure built into each program day, they said.
The program, which runs on a calendar year, seeks to develop a greater insight and a broader knowledge of the community as well as develop leadership and teambuilding skills to grow both personally and professionally.
Program days are scheduled at various locations throughout the area; beginning with a two-day retreat in January. The remainder of the year may include an overnight trip to the state capitol in February and seven full-day programs in March, April, May, August, September, October and November. Upon completion of the program, class members participate in a graduation ceremony in December.
An individual must be nominated for the program by a firm, organization or an individual. Once an applicant is nominated, he or she will be asked to complete a detailed application, which must be returned by Friday, Sept. 27.
Classes are limited to 30 people and all applicants must go through a competitive selection process. Each class represents a true cross-section of the Valdosta/Lowndes County community.
Emerging leaders are active in business, education, the arts, religion, government, community-based organizations and ethnic and minority groups and reflect the diversity of the community, according to representatives. The new 2019 class member’s names will be announced in November and they will be invited to a special reception in their honor in December.
All 2019 nominations must be received by Sept. 4. Nominations can be made online at www.LeadershipLowndes.com.
Additional information may be obtained from the nomination form which may be downloaded from the website as well. For more information contact Kerry Morris at kwmorris@valdosta.edu, or call (229) 245-3828.
