Highland opens new library

VALDOSTA – Highland Christian Academy has opened the doors of a new library/media center for its students this academic year.
"HCA is firmly committed to providing non-virtual ways to improve reading and gain knowledge," according to school officials.
Virtual opportunities are provided in the computer labs.
School officials offer tours of the 18-acre campus at Highland Christian Academy, 4023 Pine Grove Road.
More information: Call (229) 245-8111 or go to hcavaldosta.org.
