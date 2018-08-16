Highland opens new library

Submitted PhotoBridgette Dowse's fourth-grade class use the new library at Highland Christian Academy.

VALDOSTA – Highland Christian Academy has opened the doors of a new library/media center for its students this academic year.

"HCA is firmly committed to providing non-virtual ways to improve reading and gain knowledge," according to school officials. 

Virtual opportunities are provided in the computer labs. 

School officials offer tours of the 18-acre campus at Highland Christian Academy, 4023 Pine Grove Road.

More information: Call (229) 245-8111 or go to hcavaldosta.org.

