QUITMAN — A grand jury will determine whether the recent death of a Brooks County teen was an accident or involuntary manslaughter, the district attorney said Wednesday.
Dakota Starling, 16, died July 31, at a home on Knotty Pine Drive, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigations statement.
"A shooting incident involving two young men ... has left one deceased," said Joe Wheeler, chief deputy for the Brooks County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office received a call about the shooting around 4:30 p.m., he said. Investigators worked all night on the case, and the GBI was called to assist.
The grand jury will investigate whether the shooting was accidental or whether involuntary manslaughter charges "as a result of reckless conduct" are warranted, Southern District Attorney Brad Shealy said.
The Brooks County Grand Jury will meet Oct. 3, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
