HOMERVILLE — An explosion occurred around noon at the Coffee Corner in downtown Homerville.
Clinch County Emergency Management Director Will Joyce said three women were injured in the explosion. He said three women were life flighted from the scene.
As of press time, the cause of the explosion is unknown and still under investigation, according to officials.
Clinch County News first reported this story and contributed to this report.
Clinch County News: https://www.theclinchcountynews.com/
