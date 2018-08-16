Death of woman found in storage room ruled accidental

VALDOSTA — A woman found dead in a vacant home in May has been ruled as accidental.
Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said his investigation into the death of Billie Boyd has concluded. The 43-year-old woman's body was found in a vacant house on Westwood Drive.
Fiveash said in an email that after reviewing the findings at the scene and consultation with the detectives at the Valdosta Police Department, the manner of death has been ruled accidental. The cause of death has been ruled mixed drug toxicity, he said.
"I personally believe that positional asphyxia was likely a contributing factor. The autopsy confirmed no injuries or trauma to the body. We currently have no evidence to support nor suggest any criminal wrongdoing or foul play," Fiveash stated.
Boyd was found in a storage room after being reported missing by her boyfriend on May 23 less than a few blocks away from the vacant house at 1207 Westwood Drive.
The boyfriend told police Boyd was upset the night she went missing and ran from the home, according to a report.
Workers discovered the body in an air-conditioning/heating room that was locked from the inside, Chief Brian Childress said.
Once located, the workers called police. VPD officers, detectives and crime-scene technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, according to a VPD report.
Fiveash said this was an isolated incident and sees no reason for the community to be alarmed.
"The great working relationship between the Coroner's Office and the Valdosta Police Department enabled both teams to work together and bring this case to a close as accurately and quickly as possible for the family as well as the community. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Boyd. Losing a loved one is a life-changing event and we work diligently to find answers for the family," Fiveash said.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
