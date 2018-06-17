There is no single path to success.
There is no magic bullet or secret formula. Like it or not, luck plays a part in success. Many of the most successful people I know admit that luck played a big role in their success. If circumstances outside of their control had been a little bit different, they would not have been as successful.
If luck plays a role in success, do we sit back and wait for fate to take us wherever she determines? No.
We must be focused on increasing our “return on luck.” You’ve heard it said, “the harder I work, the luckier I get.”
People who are successful in the long term maximize their return on luck. How do they do it? Here are some tips I’ve picked up from people I admire.
1. Have a Vision.
Know where you want to end up in life. That is true in life and business. It is impossible to steer your ship through the storms of life if you don’t have a true north. Know the outcomes you desire for your kids, marriage, health, ministry and finances – anything that you deem important.
Once you know your destination, every activity can be lumped into one of two baskets.
Activities that take you closer to your goals and activities that take you farther away. Every action you take is moving you closer or further away from your goals. There is no middle ground and we never get a day or a minute back. We must choose wisely.
2. Perform a Self-Check.
Knowing where you are starting from and what resources you have are required for a successful journey. What are your strengths, assets, weaknesses and passions?
It is incredibly difficult to see ourselves clearly so ask someone who loves you enough to tell you the truth to help with your self-check.
3. Have a Plan.
The plan will need corrections as you move along. Parts of your plan will turn out to be wrong. Other times roadblocks will pop up that you never anticipated. The plan will change as you adjust course towards your destination.
The key is to start with a plan and always re-orient to the goal. If you are taking others with you on this journey (aren’t most of us?) the plan becomes even more critical to get alignment and engagement.
4. Execute the Plan.
We can never know if our plans are going to succeed or fail, but we do know we will fail if we do not do our part. We must do the work – every day – trusting the process will eventually yield the outcomes we desire.
If consistent effort does not yield the dividends you’d expect, change the plan. Just keep showing up.
5. Achieve and Reset.
If all goes well, you will achieve your big goals in life. Sometimes we find that thing we wanted wasn’t as important as we thought it was. Our goals will change as we mature and gain wisdom. What matters most is to never stop striving.
Change your goals, but never be without goals. When we stop growing, we start dying. I hope to be growing and striving until God calls me home. Anybody looking for a partner in the Senior Olympics? I’ve got a few years to get ready.
Where are you headed?
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company (valuesdrivenresults.com) and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey (valdostacpa.com). He is dedicated to helping leaders create and achieve a compelling vision for their organization. He is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School. He is also a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
