“Star Wars Adventures” Free Comic Book Day edition is a fun, quick trip for all ages. Granted, this one is more for the kids than adult readers.
The Free Comic Book Day editions serve as examples to show what readers will find in the regular title’s pages.
Here, readers will find a story with Han Solo and Chewbacca that is as entertaining as the recent “Solo” movie. The art is similar to the Cartoon Network animated series “Ben 10.” It also serves as a segue into the regular comic’s ongoing stories.
Granted, the issue also contains plenty of advertisements for other IDW “Star Wars” titles such as the “Rogue One” graphic novel adaptation, the graphic novel “Forces of Destiny” and the republication of the classic “Star Wars” newspaper comic strips in hard-cover editions.
It also mentions Disney-related (yes, don’t forget, Disney owns “Star Wars”) titles such as “Duck Tales” and an IDW collaboration with Cartoon Network for a comic book series on “Samurai Jack.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.