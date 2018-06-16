One of the Rated M Mature comics that Kool Comics on North Ashley Street carried for the recent Free Comic Book Day was “Barrier” by Image Comics. Andre Oliver said his shop is a family store and he carried only a few mature titles for Free Comic Book Day, which he kept separated from the rest of the stacks.
“Barrier” opens as a hard-hitting story set on the American-Mexican border. It follows a female American rancher seeking to stop drugs from coming across her property and a Mexican man seeking his way into the U.S.
Her viewpoint is written in English. His viewpoint is written in Spanish. Both face violence and uncertainty. And by the end, they face something completely alien – not alien from another country but possibly from another planet.
The art also takes advantage of the comic book format as few artists ever do. Instead of the traditional vertical read, “Barrier” is told horizontally, meaning its pages are designed as a calendar instead of as a book.
Essentially, the Free Comic Book Day edition of “Barrier” is the first issue of the Brian K. Vaughn, Marcos Martin and Muntsa Vicente series. Issues No. 1-5 of “Barrier” were available weekly throughout May.
And Image wastes little space advertising its other comic titles, as several other Free Comic Book Day editions do. It presents one of the largest page-count stories offered during the 2018 free comics event.
Well worth finding the series for pay, let alone happening on the Free Comic Book Day introduction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.