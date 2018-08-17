City tax increase opposed at hearing

VALDOSTA — Some residents opposed a property tax increase Thursday during the first of three public hearings on the citywide tax proposal at City Hall.
Valdosta City Council has set a tentative millage rate that will remain at its current 8.001. However, due to the city’s property tax growth, this means a property tax increase of 2.72 percent, City Manager Mark Barber said.
Barber said the city would have to lower its millage rate to 7.916 to prevent a property tax increase, which would cost the city about $286,000 in revenue, he said.
At the hearing, Chuck Dinkins, city finance director, said the city has to set its budget every year in June, two months before the city receives its tax digest.
The digest indicates how much money the city will receive from property taxes. Dinkins said the city anticipated a property tax increase of about 3.5 percent and 4 percent to pay for the city budget.
Unfortunately, the digest only grew by 2.72 percent, he said, meaning even with a property tax increase, the city will be $165,000 short.
“All we’re saying is that we keep it at 8.001, and I will find some expenses to cut instead of raising the millage rate,” Barber said.
He said the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $100,000 is about $2.89, and the proposed tax increase for non‐homestead property with a value of $100,000 is about $3.40.
The millage rate has not been set yet, and residents are invited to the public hearings on the tax increase, with the second hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Aug. 21, Valdosta City Hall, 216 E. Central Ave.
A third and final public hearing on the proposal and setting the 2018 millage rate will be held at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 23, Valdosta City Hall. City Council will vote on the 2018 millage rate of 8.001 mills.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
