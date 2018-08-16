VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department will open the 28th session of the Citizen’s Police Academy which is scheduled to begin Thursday, Sept. 6, and end Thursday, Nov. 8.
The goal of the CPA is to give residents a better understanding of the internal workings of a modern-day law-enforcement agency, and at the same time, promote a team concept between the Valdosta Police Department and the community.
During the academy, students are exposed to a variety of topics to give students a more in-depth understanding of law enforcement, according to police officials.
Students will be given a tour of the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Lab, a tour of the Emergency 911 Center, a tour of Valdosta State Prison, shooting simulation training, the opportunity to ride along with patrol officers and an introduction to the function and mission of each bureau within the department.
There are no fees and all materials needed are furnished free of charge, police said. The students will meet each Thursday evening during the 10-week class and there will be a graduation ceremony at the end of the academy.
Interested residents should contact VPD Capt. Kari Williams, (229) 293-3099, for an application. The class is limited in size and applicants are selected on a first-come basis.
The CPA is given twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Applicants not selected for this session, may be selected to attend the CPA in spring 2019.
