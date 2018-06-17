As Valdosta grows, businesses open, move, renovate and close down. The following is a list of recent business happenings in Lowndes County and the surrounding area.
VALDOSTA
• Cookout, 990 N. St. Augustine Road, is expected to begin construction soon, according to building permits. The property is expected to be located somewhere in the Hobby Lobby parking lot. Steak and Shake’s address is 980 N. St. Augustine Road and Hobby Lobby’s address is 1000 N. St. Augustine Road. At press time, Cookout has not responded to an inquiry for more information.
• Live Sound Consulting does not have a physical address. It opened June 6. It is a consultation service that helps plan events, prepare for new audio installations or upgrades and provides training sessions on how to properly mix live sound. For more information, call (229) 539-8566.
• Jewelers Workshop, 1744 Gornto Road, Suite A, opened June 8. The business specializes in same-day jewelry repair, engraving, watch repairs, custom designs, loose diamonds, special orders and more. For more information, call (229) 245-1548.
• Diversified Printing Solutions, 710 E. Hill Ave., is expected to open June 18. It is a screen-printing business. For more information, call (229) 495-6565.
• Rico’s Tacos, 215 N. St. Augustine Road, opened May 27. It is a Mexican restaurant. It is open 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call (229) 531-3871.
• Elite Gaming and Entertainment, 1700 Norman Drive, has expanded and added a physical location to the mall in the Belk’s wing. It is a kiosk with virtual-reality chairs. The business is open the same hours as the mall. For more information, call (229) 415-7126 or 1-800-953-1603.
• Candlewood Suites, 1003 N. St. Augustine Road, opened May 22. The hotel has 84 rooms with a full kitchen. For more information, call (229) 249-2000.
• VR Up, 1589 Baytree Road, opened May 23. It is a virtual-reality arcade. For more information, call (229) 262-1272.
• Creative Kreations, 1805 Williams St., opened May 26. The business does small-budget party planning and home decor.
• Elite Massage, 2037 E. Park Ave., opened May 22. It is a massage-therapy business. For more information, call (229) 561-1987.
• Panera Bread, 1173 N. St. Augustine Road, is under construction according to building permits. The walls are being put up at this time. The business will be located where the old El Potro burned down.
Jason A. Smith is The Valdosta Daily Times business reporter. If you have a business tip, email jason.smith@gaflnews.com.
Jason Smith is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1257.
