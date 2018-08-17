VALDOSTA – Even with "American Soundtrack Volume VI" a week away, organizers are already choosing songs for "American Soundtrack Volume VII" for next year.
"Cheryl Oliver and I sit down and talk about the different songs for the show," said Ed Barr, leader of the Ed Barr Orchestra. "There are so many great songs and so many we can do."
"American Soundtrack" is sponsored by the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts as a fundraiser. The performance is located at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
The "American Soundtrack" series has become known for matching Valdosta-area talent with great songs ranging from classic standards to pop to rock to country, from past decades to now.
Barr and Sementha Mathews, arts center executive director, said the featured talent includes Joe Smothers, Rob Evans, Jerry Newman, Wendy Colson, Cole Wildes, Heather Frederick and the band Wrong Turn, Kenji Bolton and more.
The headliner is Ronnie Johnson and his wife, Kim, a Lowndes High School graduate, who has made a living as a singer-songwriter, Barr said.
Karla Heath-Sands of WALB returns for the third year, they said. Kenneth Trimmins also returns.
The show will feature Mayor John Gayle, Mathews said. In past "American Soundtrack" productions, Gayle has sung a song, led a conga line and rode a bicycle, she said. He will play a musical instrument this year but they wouldn't reveal what instrument.
The featured singers and musicians are backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra.
"I'm always amazed at the amount of talent we have here," Barr said.
Each year, more people ask to participate in the performance, Barr said, adding some people have even auditioned to perform.
Barr has led rehearsals for the show with small groups of scheduled performers at his house. The entire run of the show will not be rehearsed until the night and morning prior to the Aug. 25 performance.
The show features 24 songs with an intermission.
Barr stressed the informal atmosphere of "American Soundtrack." Even though there is an intermission, the audience can get up during songs to get a drink or visit the restroom.
While it is an evening of well-known songs, the chief function of "American Soundtrack" is to support the Turner Center.
"Supporting the arts is an expensive endeavor," Barr said. "Everybody likes and benefits from having a vibrant arts scene but it is expensive."
"American Soundtrack VI" sponsors: Hanover Advisors, Presenting sponsor; Packaging Corporation of America, Barbara & Brantley Jenkins, Mary Ann & Bryant Martin, Margot Pearlman, Grammy sponsors; Jack Oliver – Prime Properties Services, Sally Turner Querin, Sharon & Sidney Morris, Studio 8 Design Architects, Nancy McGee, Mala Vallotton, Thacker Dermatology, Billboard sponsors; Farmers Home Furniture, Leah & Bob Harrison, Sunset Farms Foods, Jane & Mac McLane, Zant's Flower Shop, State Farm Travis Pate Agency, Hi-Fi sponsors; Rainwater Conference Center, event partner; Event Point, technical partner.
"American Soundtrack VI: A Musical Celebration," Aug. 25, with reserved seating concert and heavy hors d'oeuvre buffet, 6:30 p.m., $60; non-reserved general seating concert, 7:30 p.m., $25; James H. Rainwater Conference Center, off Norman Drive. More information, tickets: Visit the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St., call (229) 247-2787; visit turnercenter.org.
