State school superintendent seeks council members
ATLANTA, Ga. — State School Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking middle and high school students to be on his 2018-19 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom, along with other issues related to education, and will be the superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools. Members will also engage in community service projects to benefit Georgia students and schools. Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public middle or high school for the 2018-19 school year and send an application by Saturday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. to students@doe.k12.ga.us (late applications will not be accepted). Selected students will be contacted by email. All students can visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on Monday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. to see whether they have been selected. Middle school students will meet Oct. 10, Nov. 28, Feb. 5, 2019, and May 13, 2019, in Atlanta. High school students will meet Oct. 11, Nov. 29, Feb. 6, 2019, and May 14, 2019, in Atlanta.
Grand jury to investigate Brooks shooting death
QUITMAN, Ga. — A grand jury will determine whether the recent death of a Brooks County teen was an accident or involuntary manslaughter, the district attorney said Wednesday. Dakota Starling, 16, died July 31, at a home on Knotty Pine Drive, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigations statement. "A shooting incident involving two young men ... has left one deceased," said Joe Wheeler, chief deputy for the Brooks County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call about the shooting around 4:30 p.m., he said. Investigators worked all night on the case, and the GBI was called to assist. The grand jury will investigate whether the shooting was accidental or whether involuntary manslaughter charges "as a result of reckless conduct" are warranted, Southern District Attorney Brad Shealy said. The Brooks County Grand Jury will meet Oct. 3, he said.
Ga. Peanut Commission seeks national nominee
TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Peanut Commission seeks eligible peanut producers who are interested in serving as an alternate member on the National Peanut Board. The Georgia Peanut Commission will hold a nominations election to select two nominees for alternate position to the National Peanut Board during a meeting at noon Sept. 13 at the GPC headquarters in Tifton, Ga. All eligible peanut producers are encouraged to participate. Eligible producers are those who are engaged in the production and sale of peanuts and who own or share the ownership and risk of loss of the crop. Neil Lee of Bronwood, Ga., serves as the current alternate for the state of Georgia. The term for the current Georgia alternate expires Dec. 31, 2018.
Artfest application deadline nearing
LIVE OAK, Fla. — The deadline to enter the annual Autumn Artfest is just days away.
Applications, with an entry fee of $25 for members or $35 for non-members, must be submitted by Monday. A photo or digital image of the artwork must be submitted with the application.
All artists, 18 and older, are eligible and are invited to submit an application for the fine arts exhibition, which is hosted by the Live Oak Artists Guild in partnership with the Suwannee River Regional Library’s Live Oak branch. The Artfest will be held from Sept. 10-21.
Applications are available at The Frame Shop & Gallery and the Suwannee River Regional Library’s Live Oak branch. Artists may also save and print the application from the Live Oak Artists Guild’s blog, http://theloag.blogspot.com/.
For more information, please contact Autumn Artfest Chair Suzanne Marcil at 386-362-7308, or co-Chair Chris Flanagan at 386-362-5574.
The Autumn Artfest 2018 awards will be determined by the entries and donations received. A minimum of $1000 will be awarded.
Artwork selected for the awards will be exhibited at a special “Feature Exhibition” at the library from Sept. 24-Oct. 5.
DOH-Hamilton warns of possible wastewater contamination in Alapaha River
JASPER, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County issued a health advisory Wednesday to residents and visitors near the Alapaha River in North Florida.
The City of Valdosta has reported a large spill of secondary clarifier effluent; the spillage may impact water quality at Knight’s Creek and Alapaha River.
Until further information is known regarding possible contamination of the river, people in the area are urged to take precautions when in contact with the Alapaha River.
Water contaminated with wastewater overflow presents several health risks to humans. Untreated human sewage with microbes could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.
Anyone who comes in contact with the river water should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking. Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems, and particularly vulnerable to disease so every precaution should be taken if in contact with the river water.
For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, Floridians are encouraged to contact DOH-Hamilton at 386-758-1058 or www.hamilton.floridahealth.gov.
