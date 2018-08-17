High school honors opposing team's football player who passed away
ROME, Ga. — For Friday night's football game against Murray County High School, Armuchee High School painted the 50-yard-line on Murray County's side of the field green in honor of the late DJ Wofford, a senior Indians football player who passed away in July. "This Friday night we wanted to welcome Murray County to Armuchee and honor #50 DJ Wofford's memory," a message on the Armuchee High School football Facebook page read. "So in honor of DJ we have painted the 50-yard-line on Murray County's sideline green and black. Tomorrow night we are ALL Indians.”
Vehicle stolen from dealership lot
TIFTON, Ga. — A 2018 Jeep Wrangler valued at $42,955 was recently reported stolen by a car dealership, according to a Tifton Police Department report. The vehicle was stolen in the 500 block of 7th Street West the night of July 19, according to the report. Around noon on July 19, two white males visited the dealership and looked at a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler. After a salesman handed them a key to it, the two men said they had to leave for an appointment, the report states. They gave back a key that looked identical to the Jeep key, according to the report. Later that night, the Jeep was removed from the lot between 11:55 p.m. and 11:58 p.m., according to the report. According to the report, the dealership didn’t report the car as stolen sooner because they wanted to be sure it had not been loaned out to a customer.
Tractor Supply to host animal adoption, pet supply drive
LIVE OAK, Fla. — The Live Oak Tractor Supply Company will be hosting pet adoptions and a supply drive next weekend.
As part of “Out Here With Animals,” the company’s month-long event for animals and the people who care for them, the local store will be have the adoption and supply drive Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Our team members believe that animals of all kinds are worth celebrating,” Sonya McKenna, the local manager, said in a release. “‘Out Here With Animals’ allows us to do just that by providing us with opportunities to do our part in supporting local animal rescue groups.”
Three local organizations will be present at the event with Preen Acres Cat Sanctuary, Inc., Girlie Goat Soap Company and Rebeccas Rabbits all on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers can also support local animal shelters by participating in the supply drive. All month, TSC is accepting sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential accessories like beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls that will be donated to Live Oak and Suwannee County rescues and shelters.
“The supplies drive is an important component to ‘Out Here With Animals’ because it allows our customers who don’t have the ability to adopt to still give back in a much-needed way,” McKenna added.
Area customers and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out the month-long event and deals at the local Tractor Supply store, 207 72nd Trace NE.
For more information about the pet adoption event, contact the store at 386-362-1515.
