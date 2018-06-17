Small named Employee of the Month
VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta named Terrial Small from the utilities department employee of the month for June.
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle honored Small as the June 2018 Employee of the Month at the June 7 City Council meeting, according to city officials.
Small began his employment with the City of Valdosta in December 2007 and presently holds the position of crew leader in the utilities department.
Small is responsible for supervising and participating in the work of assigned crews engaged in the maintenance and repairs of the water distribution and sewer collection systems. He investigates and recommends corrective actions to resolve complaints, ensuring compliance with work safety principles and rules as well as provide information to the public, according to city officials.
Early this year, Small was overseeing the utilities department standby personnel when the city experienced an unusual winter storm with record-breaking low temperatures. The city received nearly 10 large water main breaks during the week occurring after normal work hours and at night, according to city officials.
Small rose to the occasion and skillfully guided his team through each repair with no interruptions in water service, according to city officials.
Recently, Small took on the duties of the distribution supervisor. He took charge of all distribution service calls and made sure each task was assigned, completed and correctly documented, according to city officials.
During that week, Small received a rave review from Mike Melting with Habitat for Humanity who personally called the utilities director to express his gratitude for Small’s work on a repair important to his organization, according to city officials.
Graham promoted to senior concierge
VALDOSTA – Darnella Graham has a plan and took a significant step toward her future when she recently accepted a promotion from part-time event coordinator to full-time senior concierge with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center & Tourism Authority.
As senior concierge, Graham is a liaison between facility management, sales office team and clients, according to authority officials.
She provides assistance to clients in all areas of event details, monitors load-in and load-outs for trade shows, reviews prepped meeting suites, maintains event records, reports and correspondence and evaluates groups on-site and assigns other concierges accordingly, among other things.
The new position is one of a few the authority is creating as it expands services and transforms into a larger and more well-rounded travel and tourism agent for the area, according to authority officials.
Sandra Roose, vice president/director of conference center sales and Graham’s direct supervisor, said she is a perfect fit for her new role.
Graham recently graduated from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College with a degree in hospitality tourism management. She has worked for the authority in various capacities at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center since 2013.
Browning named DAISY recipient
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center named Paula Browning, with Hospice of South Georgia and Langdale Hospice House, as the June DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses honoree.
The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation, a program developed to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform everyday, according to hospital officials.
Browning was nominated by a patient’s relative who said: “After battling cancer for four years, my 7-year-old niece, Addison, was placed in hospice care. Mrs. Paula was her nurse. She showed Addison love and kindness and was her advocate for comfort. She knew Addison loved Icee’s and would bring them to her often. She ensured her pain was managed and always made herself available. She made Addison’s transition from here to heaven the best it could be. Mrs. Paula has a true heart for caring for others.”
Browning has been a hospice nurse for nine years.
Throughout the health system, SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care.
Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that includes compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude and skills and knowledge. DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
Each honoree receives a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," which is hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/DAISYaward.
Fairway named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Fairway Outdoor Advertising as Leading Business of the Week.
Fairway Outdoor Advertising was originally founded in 1935 in Minneapolis by Robert O. Naegele. Since, Fairway has seen tremendous growth – merging with and purchasing other outdoor companies, according to chamber officials.
Today, Fairway Outdoor Advertising has approximately 20,000 bulletin and poster displays in 15 states spanning across the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States. Fairway Media is the fourth largest traditional outdoor advertising company in the country, according to chamber officials.
The Valdosta branch allows the perfect central location for advertising in the Southeast region. High-visibility coverage is offered along local roads, major highways and interstates across Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
Fairway Outdoor Advertising supports many different organizations in our local area. Organizations include the Boys and Girls Club, Red Cross, Relay for Life and the Salvation Army.
“It is such an honor to be able to work with Fairway, a company that always works to support its local community and citizens,” said Deborah Enfinger, general manager for Fairway in Valdosta.
A member since 2007, Fairway Outdoor Advertising has built a strong relationship with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
“We are so proud of our media partnership. It is a great example of collaboration in our community,” said Enfinger.
Fairway Outdoor Advertising is located at 369 Enterprise Drive in Valdosta, and can be contacted by calling (229) 219-4489. Or visit www.fairwayoutdoor.com
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. The 2018 Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Colson Business Systems. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
Nail Creations by Missy
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Nail Creations by Missy in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Missy Kieu has been a resident of Valdosta for the past eight years, according to chamber officials. She loves the community and its residents, and felt she could bring something more to the nail service industry of Valdosta and Lowndes County, chamber officials said.
When asked why she loves what she does, Kieu said, “I love making people feel good about their nails and toes. And when you're having a stressful day a pedicure is something that can make you feel good and relaxed and your nails are nicely manicured giving you a happy feeling.”
Nail Creations by Missy offers a variety of services including customized pedicures. Customers can choose between different scrubs, masks and lotions and will also be treated with new sets of tools each time to ensure proper sanitation, according to chamber officials.
Nail Creations by Missy is located at 1601 Baytree Road and can be contacted by calling (229) 262-4133.
Allstar Garage Doors named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Allstar Garage Doors, LLC as Leading Business of the Week.
Allstar Garage Doors will be featured in the Valdosta Scene’s Showcase Home under the Home and Garden section, according to chamber officials.
During the next several months, Allstar Garage Doors will add upgraded products from Liftmaster and Amarr. It will be expanding the company to provide greater services to the area, chamber officials said.
Taylor Casteen is an employee of Allstar Garage Doors. When asked why she loves working there, she said, “Although we may be a small company, we are all very hard working and motivated employees. We have huge levels of trust and flexibility. Everyone expects that the objectives are achieved, so we do whatever it takes to make sure that we meet the customer’s needs. I enjoy working with Allstar because I feel like we are all family. We all have each other’s back, and we help each other out every day to accomplish any task that comes our way. The business owners are awesome to work for and they’re just like us; both work like true leaders.
“The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber has offered many business opportunities for our company. New clients from the chamber have been provided to us, and we get the wonderful pleasure of working with the real heroes of our community, such as the Lowndes County and City of Valdosta police departments and fire departments. We are grateful that we are able to provide all of our customers with exceptional service and quality products. The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber has been consistent in the growth of our local businesses and has focused on the development of young professionals. It also has helped small businesses, such as ours, succeed within our community,” Casteen said.
Allstar Garge Doors, LLC is located at 347 Griffin Ave., and can be contacted by calling (229) 219-1161. Or visit www.allstar-garagedoors.com.
