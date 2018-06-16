Grief Support Group meetings weekly on Sundays 4-6 p.m. at Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. New people are welcome to join the group during the 13-week series. Each session will include a video presentation, discussion and sharing time. Cost is $15 for the course workbook. To register, contact Pastor David Tart at (229) 300-8805 or revdtart@bellsouth.net.
Men Empowering Men Through the Word, 7 p.m. June 16; 3:30 p.m. June 17, Mt. Zion AME Church. Guest Speakers: Saturday, Pastor Anthony Payne: Sunday, Pastor Quinton Neloms.
Annual Men’s Day Celebration, 11 a.m. June 17, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Speaker: Min. Antonio Jacobs of Bainbridge.
Annual Men and Women Day Program, 11 a.m. June 17, Rocky Hill Church of God in Christ. Guest speaker: Missionary Gwen Hood of Homerville. Dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
Men Day Service, 10 a.m. June 17, Victory Church, Hahira. Guest speaker: Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Hahira. Dinner will be served.
Annual Men Day Program, 11 a.m. June 17, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Guest speaker: Pastor Tim Riser of Restoration Fellowship Church, Valdosta.
Honoring High School graduates, 11 a.m. June 17, River Hill MBC, 2884 James Road.
Father’s Day/Men’s Day Celebration, 10 a.m. June 17, New Zion Christian Center, 703 Paine Ave. Guest speaker: Min. Robert Faulk, Monroe.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m. June 18-22, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Classes for al ages.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. June 18-22, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 505 East Force St. Classes for ages 4-18. Transportation will be provided. Children ages 4-6 will not be transported without adult supervision. Call (229) 244-4007 for more information.
United Communities Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. June 18-22, Thomas Chapel MBC, 2235 Smith St. Theme: Follow the Leader.
Vacation Bible School, 5:30 p.m. June 18-21, Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy. Guest speaker: Bro. Chris Burt of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Valdosta. There will be games, crafts, puppet shows, skits and special music, with a message each night by Bro. Christ Burt. For more information, call 245-7770.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. June 18-20, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira. Theme: God squad take action.
147th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. June 18-20; 3 p.m. June 24, St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Guest pastors and churches: June 18 - Rev. Culbreth and First Berean; June 19 - Rev. Randy Jones and St. Lewis; June 20 - Fev. Jasper Daniels and New Bryant; June 24 - Rev. Delvin Boatman and Mt. Hope Church. Dinner will be served following 11 a.m. service.
Super-Bowl Wednesday, noon June 20, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, 315 N. Maples St., Adel.
20th Year Anniversary, 7 p.m. June 21; noon-5 p.m. June 23; and 10 a.m. June 24, Christian Love Bible Baptist Church. Guest speakers: June 21, Pastor Rod Swinson of Waycross, Saturday, noon-5 p.m. June 23 Family Fun Day. There will be food, volley ball games, bounce house, bingo, video games tournament, entertainment and more. Sunday, June 24 at the Mathis City Auditorium 10 a.m. worship service with the fellowship dinner served immediately following church services. All past and present members of CLBBC are asked to attend. Dr. Kendrix J. Gardner, founder of Christian Love Bible Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker.
South Georgia Area of Aglow International 2018 Conference, June 22-23, El Bethel Church, 2198 Brunswick Hwy. (82), Waycross. Theme: Change - The Heart of the Matter. Speaker: Glenda Fleming, International board of Directors and regional Director of Aglow.
Women’s Conference, 7 p.m. June 22; 9 a.m. and noon June 23; 10 a.m. June 24, Union Cathedral, 1050 East Hill Ave. Theme: “Put on the Whole Armor of God, Women Dressed for Success.” Conference colors are purple and white. Registration fee is $30 which includes a light meal after each service Friday and Saturday. Guest speakers: Friday, Dr. Tameka Rogers-Colbert of Shekinah Glory International Ministries; Saturday, Different speakers and workshops for girls ages 9-17 with their registration being $10: Sunday, Apostle, Dr. Julia Berry of Joyful Sound International Ministry. For more details, contact Pastor Iris Brown at 244-9546; Sis. Selena Berrian, 244-1077 or Elder Anita Jackson, 244-4739.
Men’s Day Program, 11 a.m. June 23, Grace Victory Church, 303 N. Forrest St.
“Game On” Vacation Bible School “Kick Off,” 3-5 p.m. June 23, Gateway Baptist Church, 17825 Valdosta Hwy. (Hwy 133) Valdosta. Pre-register for VBS.Stay for “Waffle Ball” as well as other games.
“Game On” Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m. June 24- 28. Gateway Baptist Church 17825 Valdosta Hwy. (Hwy. 133) Call (229) 241-8844. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
144th Church Anniversary, 11 a.m. June 24, Mt. Vienna AME Church, 4880 Vienna Church Road. Guest speaker: Rev. Emanuel Brown, pastor of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Adel. Dinner will be served.
Musical Journeys - A Violin and Piano Recital, 4 p.m. June 24, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3501 Bemiss Road. Featuring: violinist Jared Starr, violinist and Andy Lagrimas, pianist. The program is drawn from an eclectic and diverse collection of international composers, including Baroque masterpieces by Handel and Scarlatti, tangos from Argentina’s Astor Piazzolla, jazz-inspired works by America’s own George Gershwin, and music from Hollywood’s greatest composer, John Williams. Admission is free and the program is suitable for all ages.
Family and Friends Day, 4 p.m. June 24, Unity Church of God, 906 B. Williams St. Guest speaker: Pastor Randal McCrae. Bro. Kevin Edwards will be also on program.
Vacation Bible School, 6:30 p.m. June 25-29, Day Spring Baptist Church, 615 Dasher Lane, Bible classes for all ages. Refreshments will be served. Transportation will be provided. Call Dea. Reuben Jenkins, (229) 251-8084 for more information.
137th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. June 25-28; 11 a.m. July 1, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St., Hahira. Guest speakers: Monday, Pastor Bernard Braswell, New Life Ministries, Valdosta; Tuesday, Pastor Marcus Haynes, Providence Baptist Church, Hahira; Wednesday, Pastor Corie Goss, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Cecil; Thursday, Pastor George Blunt, New Jerusalem Church, Valdosta; Sunday, Bishop Nathan Curtis, Crusaders for Christ, Quitman.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m. (Children); 7-8 p.m. (Adults), June 25-28, St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St.
Vacation Bible School, 5 p.m. June 24 (Registration); 6 p.m. June 25-28, Union Baptist Church 1675 Union Church Road, Quitman.
