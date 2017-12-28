This Week's Circulars
DALTON, Ga. — The basketball teams at Christian Heritage School now play in a new gym, but one sight remains familiar: a player in a No. 2 Lions jersey lighting up the scoreboard.
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Some students don't care about football or band, says Danny Dunn, site administrator for the Mountain Education Charter High School in Murray County.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man’s death early Christmas morning came several hours after a wreck that sent another man to a Tallahassee hospital.
LIVE OAK — A balanced scoring attack and a big second half on offense carried the Suwannee girls basketball team to a 50-40 win against Hamilton County on Saturday.
THOMASVILLE — Santa Claus was not the only one bringing holiday cheer this season.
JENNINGS, Fla. — An inquiry has begun into two Jennings police officers accused of raping a woman last week.
TIFTON — Tift County head boys basketball coach Chris Wade is putting the final touches on the last details of the annual McDonald’s Invitational, which starts Thursday at the high school.
VALDOSTA — A South Georgia man faces 31 charges after a chase and wrecking a car.
VALDOSTA –– Signed, sealed and delivered.
Taste of Thomasville Food Tour recently was honored by Southern Living magazine as one of the top five food tours in the state of Georgia.
LIVE OAK — Tori Suggs scored 13 points, Trinity Thomas had eight points and the Branford girls basketball team won the battle of Suwannee County for the second straight season with a 43-32 win at Suwannee High on Friday.
THOMASVILLE — Two Thomasville businesses were the subjects of incidents that occurred Christmas Eve.
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — It was a somewhat common occurrence this season. Being a mobile quarterback, North Murray High School's Preston Poag Jr. got hit and driven into the turf repeatedly.
DALTON, Ga. — Shortly before Christmas in 1986, Shelia Reed was sitting in church when she felt the Lord calling her.
VALDOSTA — The 2017-18 arts season is halfway concluded but there’s still plenty of shows, plays, concerts and exhibits in the coming weeks an…
CAIRO — In two weeks, Booker Gainor will write the first chapter in his history book as the City of Cairo's new mayor. The prologue was written the night of Nov. 7.
VALDOSTA — 'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the city, gas prices were rising, at rates itty-bitty.
TIFTON — The Tifton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a homicide that occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 3 p.m. at Peterson’s Apartments in Tifton.
