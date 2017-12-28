Featured Stories

A lifelong connection

DALTON, Ga. — The basketball teams at Christian Heritage School now play in a new gym, but one sight remains familiar: a player in a No. 2 Lions jersey lighting up the scoreboard.

Deadly crashes mar holidays

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man’s death early Christmas morning came several hours after a wreck that sent another man to a Tallahassee hospital.

TIFTON — Tift County head boys basketball coach Chris Wade is putting the final touches on the last details of the annual McDonald’s Invitational, which starts Thursday at the high school.

BHS girls use big second quarter to top Suwannee

LIVE OAK — Tori Suggs scored 13 points, Trinity Thomas had eight points and the Branford girls basketball team won the battle of Suwannee County for the second straight season with a 43-32 win at Suwannee High on Friday.

Disneyland goes dark

ANAHEIM, CA (RNN) - The power is out at Disneyland in California, and some visitors are stuck on rides.

Officer pulls boy from frozen pond

NEW HARMONY, UT (RNN) - A sheriff's deputy smashed his way through a frozen pond to rescue an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing a dog on Christmas Day.

FDA announces recall of contaminated antibiotic

(RNN) - A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold. The problem was discovered when a product complaint led to the discovery of a white, particulate matter floating in a flexible bag containing the drug.

(RNN) – The latest SpaceX launch created some dramatic images in the night sky in California on Friday. Some on Twitter mused about aliens, but the liftoff appeared to be another success for SpaceX.

Cars were everywhere, witness of Amtrak derailment says

DUPONT, WA (RNN) -  After an Amtrak train derailed in Washington state Monday morning, killing three people and injuring dozens more, the National Transportation Safety Board found information from the train's event data recorder that indicated speed may have been a factor in the accident.

ATLANTA (RNN) - Travel is slowly returning to normal, as Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport recovers from an 11-hour power outage Sunday that resulted in hundreds of canceled flights and thousands of stranded travelers.